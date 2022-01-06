Ramsey residents can drop off holiday light strands at the Ramsey Municipal Center through the end of January, whether or not the lights work.

The Municipal Center is at 7550 Sunwood Drive NW, and lights can be dropped off during business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

All light strands will be recycled, and there is no cost to residents for this service.

While strands of holiday lights are recyclable, they cannot be placed in your curbside recycling cart.

Remove light strands from any plastic framing/shapes before dropping them off.

