*Note: This content is being provided for free as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to ABC Newspapers, either online or in print, here.
In a fairly new program at Southern Anoka Community Assistance, or SACA, staff are already adapting to a “new normal,” according to SACA co-director Dave Rudolph.
The program, SACA Delivers, gets food to homebound seniors and individuals with disabilities in need. SACA Delivers started late last year. With recent COVID-19 concerns and precautions, delivering groceries isn’t as easy for volunteers or recipients as it was just weeks ago.
The monthly delivery process was pretty standard: take the order, pack up the food, deliver and sometimes unpack the food, then visit with the client.
After each visit, clients get a new shopping list, where they can choose from a list of groceries — such as produce, meat, canned goods, bread and hygiene products — for the following month.
For people living alone, the socializing aspect may be the most important part, Rudolph said. Regular volunteers know the clients by name, and sometimes even their pets too.
Now, in fear of spreading disease, volunteers leave the groceries by the front door, with no interaction with the recipient.
“Volunteers can’t build those relationships anymore,” coordinator Ann Skaja said. “Sometimes they won’t have any contact with recipients.”
SACA no longer takes back any containers; it’s up to the clients to dispose of them. Volunteers can’t unpack groceries or bring them to the counter anymore either, which is sometimes a burden to recipients.
“We can’t help them anymore,” Skaja said.
The grocery list is another important aspect for SACA’s clients, Skaja said. Giving people the option to choose their groceries, just like they would at the store, matters, she said.
“There’s so many people who are food insecure, and we want them to be able to personalize their food orders so they get what the need or what they want,” Skaja said.
Skaja works with volunteers, many of whom are Blaine High School students, to ensure deliveries get out to clients when they’re supposed to. Now, Skaja’s worried there won’t be as many volunteers or donations in wake of the pandemic.
SACA is taking extra precautions when it comes to hygiene, in order not to infect clients. With many of the food shelf’s 120 delivery recipients being part of a vulnerable population, Skaja’s been making sure everyone is safe.
With 120 clients on the monthly delivery list, SACA has just enough volunteers to carry out the deliveries. For anyone else, there’s a currently a waitlist.
Skaja recommends anyone with family, neighbors or the ability to leave the house come in to SACA to get food.
An individual coming into SACA could leave with about 50 to 70 pounds of food for a month, whereas a delivery recipient gets about 30 pounds due to delivering capabilities, Skaja said.
Those who want to apply for the program can contact SACA. Volunteers come to clients’ households so they can fill out paperwork and hopefully get deliveries out to them as soon as possible, Skaja said.
Recipients thus far have been grateful for the delivery program, Skaja said.
“I wish we could help more people,” she said. But that’s all up to donations and volunteers.
SACA accepts donations via PayPal and check. The food shelf recently postponed, or potentially canceled, its biggest fundraiser of the year, Hops for Hunger, so the nonprofit is in need, Rudolph said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.