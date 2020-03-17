Southern Anoka Community Assistance, commonly known as SACA, closed its thrift store until further notice.
The nonprofit says it will continue to serve southern Anoka County residents by bringing the food to them outside. SACA will meet clients at the door and offer them a shopping list. Clients can pick from the list, and then SACA staff will bring those items out to them.
Homebound seniors and people with disabilities can continue receiving their monthly groceries through SACA’s delivery program. For now, the groceries will be left outside the door, rather than their kitchen counters.
“The people we serve tend to be disproportionately affected during times like this,” Sue Sjoselius, vice chair of SACA, said in a press release. “We expect our demand to double over the coming months.”
Additionally, SACA implemented stricter cleanliness procedures for staff. Elaine Walker, co-director of SACA, said staff are required to wash their hands with soap, dry them completely, put on hand sanitizer and then wear gloves the entire time they’re at the facility.
To provide a donation to SACA Food Shelf and Thrift Store, visit sacafoodshelf.org or make a check made out to SACA and mail it to 627 38th Ave NE, Columbia Heights.
