Rumriver Art Center is offering over 30 Kids Summer Art Camps in 2020.
The camps provide a stimulating environment for young artists to grow as creative, unique individuals and to learn how to solve problems visually. Campers get to work on a variety of fun projects and participate in the joys of making art with friends, experimenting with painting, drawing, mixed-media, sculpture, clay and more. Each session has a new focus so students that enroll in both sessions of a camp encounter all new studio projects.
Rumriver is also offering Teen Summer Art Camps for teens ages 13-17.
Those interested can sign up for morning camps, afternoon camps and/or all-day camps. The camps include hand-built pottery, animal drawing, wheel throwing pottery, Anime, Harry Potter, sculpture, mosaic art, Star Wars, nature art, story book creation, polymer clay, screen printing, portrait drawing, Pokemon and more. Summer camps begin the week of June 15.
All camps take place at the Rumriver Art Center in Anoka. Visit rumriverart.com to view the art camp schedule and descriptions of all the different camps. For questions, call 763-323-8830 or email
Due to COVID-19, Rumriver has developed new procedures to ensure the health and safety of all participants, following all guidelines for social distancing as outlined by the Minnesota Department of Health to ensure the health and safety of all individuals taking classes at the art center.
