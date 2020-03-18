The Rumriver Art Center’s second annual Art-A-Thon continued last weekend despite the COVID-19 outbreak.
The fundraising event for the Rumriver Art Center in Anoka was supposed to be held for 48 hours March 13-15. Instead activities on Sunday, March 15, were canceled because the events were geared towards seniors who are among the most at risk from the COVID-19 virus.
People who felt sick in any way were also encouraged not to attend the events March 13-14.
The Art-A-Thon hosted a variety of activities, including wheel-thrown pottery, drawing, watercolor painting, acrylic painting, hand-built pottery, polymer clay, mosaic art, stained glass and more.
Various events took place, including a collaborative community mural project, a kids art fun night, a free family art day, a demo by Bonnie Cutts from Golden Acrylics and a gallery show featuring the artwork of the Sunshine Artists, which is still open to the public in small groups through Wednesday, April 15. The center also had a canvas that was painted on continuously during the event, with new artists picking up where the previous artists left off.
Proceeds raised at the Art-A-Thon will help fund activities and classes at the Rumriver Art Center. The nonprofit is located at 2665 Fourth Ave., Suite 103, Anoka. To learn more about the center, visit rumriverart.com.
(0) comments
