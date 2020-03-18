A number of Anoka County cities have declared local emergencies due to the COVID-19 virus. Many have closed their offices to the public, whether or not an emergency has been declared. Here's a roundup of cities in ABC Newspapers' coverage area as of Wednesday, March 18.
Anoka County has declared a state of emergency and closed all face-to-face public services (learn more here).
Andover declares state of emergency
Andover has joined the federal and state government in declaring COVID-19 an emergency.
The Andover City Council declared a local state of emergency March 17 during a regular meeting.
The declaration mainly aims to limit face-to-face interactions, City Administrator Jim Dickinson said.
The state of emergency will allow the city to act without waiting two weeks for a council meeting. The declaration also allows the city to disregard the bidding process when prudent and allows the council more flexibility in conducting meetings. Andover’s declaration does not suspend development timeline requirements or fulfilling data practice requests, Dickinson said.
The declaration is scheduled to end April 7, but if the threat of COVID-19 has not abated, the council will consider renewing it for another two weeks.
Anoka declares emergency, closes municipal buildings
The Anoka City Council Monday, March 16, declared a local state of emergency through at least April 6.
Municipal buildings are closed to the public, but city employees are available via phone and email. The municipal liquor stores were not included in the buildings closed to the public.
A council work session originally scheduled for March 23 was canceled. All Planning Commission and advisory commission meetings will be canceled, postponed or conducted by electronic means until April 6.
The council plans to meet April 6, either in person or electronically, for its regularly scheduled meeting and to determine whether to extend the state of emergency.
Bethel city offices open
As of Wednesday, March 18, the City of Bethel has not closed city offices, nor declared a local state of emergency yet. The city may do so in the near future, according to city staff.
Blaine closes city buildings to public
As of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, the city of Blaine closed all city buildings until further notice. City staff are continuing to work and assist the public but the buildings will not be open for in-person business. More information on how the city will continue to conduct business can be found at BlaineMN.gov/CityBuildingsClosure.
Columbia Heights shuts down City Hall, public works facilities
Columbia Heights City Hall, public library and public works facilities are closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The library is closed indefinitely, and City Hall and public works are closed until at least March 31.
City staff will continue with normal business operations and respond to residents via phone and email.
The city’s three municipal liquor stores will be closed until April 1.
Murzyn Hall and library programs are canceled until further notice.
The city is looking into finding ways to conduct meetings via conference calls. The meetings are streamed online.
Coon Rapids declares emergency, closes City Hall
The city of Coon Rapids Tuesday, March 17, declared a local emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor Jerry Koch declared the local emergency at the March 17 City Council meeting, with an authorization from the council to extend the period of emergency until federal or state action is taken declaring an end to the state of emergency.
All City Council, commission and board meetings will take place over telephone or other electronic means until the emergency is over, according to Koch.
City Hall is closed until further notice. The Police Department lobby will remain open for customer service. Events, recreational programs and senior activities are canceled through May 11.
Up-to-date information on closures and cancellations can be found at tinyurl.com/yx7jhbrc.
East Bethel declares local emergency
The city of East Bethel issued a local emergency declaration March 16, following declarations made by the state and federal government.
As of March 18, all day-to-day services remain open, but public access to facilities is limited. No walk-in appointments are allowed.
The city asks residents to call or email to conduct their business. If an in-person meeting is necessary, residents may call to make an appointment and will be screened for potential symptoms or infection before an appointment is made.
The city has split staff into three groups to limit potential infection.
Fridley cancels programs, restricts building use
To prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, all Springbrook Nature Center and Fridley Recreation programs, including field trips, in-school and after school events, athletic leagues and animal feedings are canceled until April 5 or longer, according to a news release from the city of Fridley.
As of Wednesday, March 18, Springbrook Nature Center planned to maintain its normal business hours, but group programs and meetings with more than 20 people are prohibited through at least April 5.
As of March 18, Fridley’s Civic Campus, 7071 University Ave. NE, will accept reservations of 10 people or less through April 5. Room reservations questions can be directed to 763-571-3450.
Fridley’s municipal liquor store on University Avenue will have modified hours: Monday through Saturday noon to 8 p.m. The Central Avenue location is closed through April 5.
Regularly scheduled City Council and commission meetings will take place at the civic campus per usual, as of press time. The public can also view all meetings online at fridley.vod.castus.tv/vod.
Ham Lake closes senior center
As of Wednesday, March 18, Ham Lake has not made an emergency declaration. The Ham Lake Senior Center will be closed until April 6. The closure will be reevaluated at that time.
Nowthen closes city offices
As of press Wednesday, March 18, Nowthen has not issued an emergency declaration, but the city is following county and state guidelines.
City offices will be closed to the public and all meetings and activities at City Hall or run by city staff are canceled until March 31, when the decision will be reevaluated. Essential city services will continue without interruption, and staff are available by phone at 763-441-1347, or email during normal business hours.
The recycling center is closed until March 31. No drop-offs will be accepted, violators will be cited.
Parks are open, but playground equipment is not being maintained or cleaned at this time. Restrooms will be closed.
Oak Grove closes City Hall
City Hall will be closed until March 31, but no emergency declaration has been issued as of Wednesday, March 18.
Scheduled public meetings will continue, and staff are available by phone at 763-404-7000.
Ramsey mayor declares emergency, closes city buildings
Ramsey Mayor John Letourneau signed a Local State of Emergency Declaration March 17.
The declaration goes into effect immediately and will last until April 14, Letourneau said in an online video announcement.
The city administrator and director of emergency management are directed to organize efforts for protecting lives and property as well as aiding the city’s recovery.
Essential public services like police, fire and public works will continue to function. Other city personnel will be available by phone at 763-427-1410.
All city buildings will be closed to the public until March 30, and no new meetings will be booked in City Hall until April 30, according to the city’s website.
Material including utility bills, gun permits or other applications can be submitted to the utility bill drop box located outside the City Municipal Center.
The declaration impacts the following events:
• The March 19 City Council Special Work session is canceled. The council will instead meet to consider an extended emergency declaration.
• The March 24 work session for board and commission interview has been canceled. The regular City Council meeting will be conducted with remote attendance options.
• The April 4 Business Expo is postponed to a date yet to be determined.
• All Parks and Recreation events are canceled through April 30.
More information and a link to Letourneau’s announcement are available on the city website at tinyurl.com/tncwplg.
Spring Lake Park declares local emergency
Spring Lake Park declared a local emergency March 16 due to the COVID-19 virus.
Spring Lake Park City Hall is closed to the public effective through Monday, April 6. All city staff are continuing to work, but are implementing social distancing practices. Residents will be seen on an appointment basis only. Building inspection services will be conducted on a limited basis.
All city parks are officially closed, and recreation programs are canceled through Monday, April 6. All senior citizen programs are canceled through Friday, May 1.
“These are unprecedented times facing our city, state and nation,” the city wrote in a statement. “We encourage you to follow CDC guidance to help us flatten the curve on this virus. We are all in this together. The City Council and staff are ready to continue providing essential services to our residents.”
To contact Spring Lake Park City Hall about any questions call 763-784-6491.
St. Francis declares emergency
St. Francis has issued a declaration of emergency and closed city offices to the public starting March 17.
As of press time, city services are still available via phone or email, but nonessential services such as rentals in the community center have been eliminated.
Hours for the liquor store have been reduced to Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
