Rotary Club of Blaine-Ham Lake members present a $20,000 check to Hope for the Community Oct. 14 at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine. The funds will go towards helping feed people across Anoka County. From left, Rotary Club of Blaine-Ham Lake President Lyn Stepaniak, Hope for the Community President and CEO Pastor Al Goracke and Rotary Club of Blaine-Ham Lake President Emeritus Dick Washburn. (Photo submitted)