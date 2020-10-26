The Rotary Club of Blaine-Ham Lake contributed $20,000 to Hope for the Community Oct. 14, which follows a gift from the Rotary of 12 carts to help the Blaine food shelf’s volunteers move and distribute food during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As our communities come together during these challenging times, we believe these contributions of time and money to help feed hurting members of our community will help us come out of this Pandemic stronger together,” Lyn Stepaniak, president of the Rotary Club of Blaine-Ham Lake, said in a statement.
This $20,000 contribution was made possible in large part because of local community sponsors of Rotary’s most recent summer golf outing.
“Our Rotary Club Motto is ‘Service Above Self,’ and over recent months it has been a wonderful opportunity for our club members to help Hope for the Community as they hand out groceries to neighbors in need each week,” Dick Washburn, president emeritus of the Rotary Club of Blaine-Ham Lake, said in a statement. Washburn is a frequent volunteer on Wednesdays and Thursdays at Hope for the Community.
The Rotary Club of Blaine-Ham Lake meets on Wednesdays at 7:30 a.m. at TPC Twin Cities located at 11444 Tournament Players Pkwy, Blaine. To learn more about the club, visit tinyurl.com/y58s2hln.
