Former Coon Rapids resident Rockie Lynne returns to the city next week for an appearance at the Coon Rapids Dam.
The concert will be performed with the full Rockie Lynne Band Thursday, June 24, from 7-8:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Lynne has made countless national media appearances, including performances on Good Morning America, Fox and Friends, feature stories by the Associated Press, People Magazine and the Los Angeles Times and has appeared many times on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry.
Lynne first made a name for himself when he released his critically acclaimed, self-titled debut album on Universal Records. His debut single, “Lipstick,” spent an impressive 10 consecutive weeks in the No. 1 slot on Billboard’s Country Singles Sales chart.
A veteran of the United States Army (82nd Airborne, Ft. Bragg, NC), Lynne is the founder of a national charitable organization, Tribute To The Troops, now in its 15th year. This 501(c)(3) is dedicated to letting the families of all fallen service members know that their sacrifice is not forgotten. The organization has raised over $900,000 for a college fund providing tuition support for children who have lost a parent in active duty. To date they have opened 529 College Savings Plans for 108 children in five states.
His original compositions have been included in countless regional and national network programs. Highlights include an Emmy Award-winning Public Television special, CBS “Criminal Minds” and Fox NFL Sunday broadcasts.
Lynne is also the host of the home remodeling program called “Operation Build,” which airs nationally on A&E Network.
