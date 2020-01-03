A Robbinsdale man is wanted by police following a Dec. 27 home invasion in Columbia Heights.
Mykell Steffon Burton, 25, is charged with two counts of first-degree burglary, one count of first-degree aggravated robbery and one count of possession of a firearm by an ineligible person.
Since 2016 Burton has been convicted of four felonies in Hennepin County, including second-degree burglary, first-degree damage to property, fourth-degree assault of a peace officer and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
On Dec. 27 around 1:36 p.m., several law enforcement agencies responded to an armed home invasion on the 400 block of 42nd Avenue Northeast in Columbia Heights, according to the criminal complaint.
Once police arrived at the residence, they identified five people inside the house during the incident.
A witness identified in the complaint as Victim 1 told police a man, later identified as Burton, knocked on the door and opened it. Burton asked for directions and then allegedly pulled out a rusty, silver pistol.
Victim 1 tried to close the door, but Burton pushed it open and grabbed the victim by his neck, according to the complaint. Burton allegedly pointed the gun at Victim 1, telling him, “Don’t move or I’ll shoot you.”
Burton pistol whipped Victim 1 and forced him upstairs, then went through multiple rooms in the house to search for money, the charges say.
A witness identified as Victim 2 told police Burton stole $380 and about 7 grams of marijuana from her room after pointing a silver handgun at her, according to the complaint.
Two other victims jumped out a second-story window to get away, the charges say.
A fifth victim told police she was downstairs when she heard a knock on the door, followed by Victim 1 yelling, “Don’t shoot me.” She heard banging and wrestling and another voice yelling, “Where’s the money?” according to the complaint.
Officers found a rusty, silver pistol hidden in a wooden tube against a fence two blocks away. The pistol had a round in the chamber and a round in the magazine, according to the complaint.
Officers also found a cellphone in a neighboring backyard. The phone was unlocked and associated with the name “Markell Burton.” The phone had a missed call from “Leo,” whom police identified as Leonardo Holmes, according to the complaint.
Police had stopped Holmes on Sept. 26, and Burton was a passenger.
Officers found a picture of Burton and showed it to the victims, two of whom identified Burton as the intruder during a photo lineup.
Officers have been unable to locate the defendant.
Burton is considered a serious risk to public safety and his location is unknown.
The Columbia Heights Police Department declined ABC Newspapers’ request for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.