Beginning in April, construction crews will replace signal systems at the interchange of Highway 10 and Round Lake Boulevard and realign the loop from northbound Round Lake Boulevard to westbound Highway 10. MnDOT is doing project in partnership the city of Coon Rapids and Anoka County.
Other improvements include repairs to the Round Lake Boulevard bridge over Highway 10, new concrete barrier and sidewalk, and upgrades to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
Motorists can expect lane, ramp and short-term interchange closures throughout the project.
Construction is anticipated to be complete in May 2022.
Learn more at tinyurl.com/5amnbz89.
