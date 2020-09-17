Coon Rapids received a Park and Facility Award of Excellence Aug. 18 in recognition of the Riverwind Park renovation project.
The award was given by the Minnesota Recreation and Park Association, which is dedicated to improving life in the state through parks and open spaces.
Riverwind Park underwent a full renovation in 2019, replacing aged tennis courts, playground equipment and a pool house, according to city documents.
The pool house had served as a community gathering place; however, the facility has been closed for several years due to safety concerns, according to city documents. Following a partial renovation, it had served as a teen center, but a partnership with Youth First Community Promise led to the center closing in 2017.
To fund the project the city used $900,000 from a successful 2013 park bond referendum. Another $243,448 was supplied through general funds, according to city documents.
Since the renovations the building now hosts a variety of community events and a pickleball facility was added to the park along with updated playground equipment.
The association has worked to enhance parks and recreation facilities in Minnesota since 1937. More information can be found at mnrpa.org.
