In December former Blaine Mayor Tom Ryan and City Council Member Dick Swanson retired after decades of public service.
Due to COVID-19, the city of Blaine was unable to host a retirement celebration at that time, but the community is invited to an event honoring Ryan and Swanson at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at Tom Ryan Park, 10802 Town Square Drive NE Blaine.
The event will include a chance for Blaine residents to personally thank Ryan and Swanson, a short program and a concert by the Red Rock Swing Band. Ice cream from Big Dipper Creamery, cookies from Crest View Senior Communities and lemonade from Raising Cane’s will be served.
The performance featuring the Red Rock Swing Band starts at 6 p.m.
Ryan served on the Planning Commission for a year and later decided to run for City Council. Ryan was first sworn in to the council in 1987 and served a total of 34 years. He spent 10 years as a council member before running for mayor in 1996. He won that election and has never lost an election since.
Swanson stepped down last year after 29 years of service to the city — three years on the Planning Commission and 26 years on the City Council representing Ward 1.
