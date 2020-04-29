State Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, will host a virtual town hall meeting on Thursday, April 30, from noon to 1 p.m. to hear ideas and answer questions related to ongoing work at the Minnesota Legislature.
The meeting will be on Zoom. To access the meeting, go to https://tinyurl.com/y7993kb2. The Meeting ID is 811 2011 4079 and the call-in number is 312-626-6799.
All constituents are invited to participate and submit questions ahead of time to rep.zack.stephenson@house.mn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.