Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, D, voted in favor of both articles of impeachment of President Donald Trump passed by the U.S. House Wednesday, Dec. 18. The articles allege Trump abused his power and obstructed Congress.
Omar represents Minnesota's 5th Congressional District, which includes the cities of Columbia Heights, Fridley, Hilltop and Spring Lake Park in the north. It stretches to Richfield in the south and as far west as Hopkins. It also includes Minneapolis.
Omar released the following statement:
Today, we in the United States House of Representatives fulfill our Constitutional responsibility. Today, we vote to restore balance to our democracy—by voting to impeach the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump.
On March 7th, 1788, six months after the Constitution was signed at Independence Hall, Alexander Hamilton laid out in detail the standards for impeachment in the Federalist papers.
Impeachment should "proceed from the misconduct of public men, or, in other words, from the abuse or violation of some public trust," Hamilton wrote. "If the federal government should overpass the just bounds of its authority and make a tyrannical use of its powers," the people must "take such measures to redress the injury done to the Constitution." He also warned that “caution and investigation are a necessary armor against error and imposition.”
Donald Trump has abused the public trust and overpassed the bounds of his authority. He has used the office of the presidency for his own personal political gain. We in the United States House of Representatives have proceeded with caution and investigation. As a member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, I listened deliberately to depositions as witness after witness laid out in detail the President’s abuse of power.
The evidence is incontrovertible. The president extorted a foreign government in an effort to benefit his reelection —and obstructed the Congressional investigation into that extortion. He abused his oath of office. He must be impeached.
These are not the President’s only impeachable offenses. He obstructed justice when he fired the FBI Director responsible for overseeing the investigation into his relationship with Russia. He has repeatedly violated the Emoluments Clause by retaining ownership and promoting his businesses while in office. He has abused his pardon power. He has pressured the Department of Justice to investigate political opponents.
But just as Al Capone was sentenced to prison for only one of his violations, we can and must impeach the President on this violation alone.
As Hamilton wrote, "If there be no penalty…the resolutions or commands which pretend to be laws will, in fact, amount to nothing more than advice or recommendation."
Our role as lawmakers is more than advice and recommendation. There must be a penalty for this president’s violations of the law. For this reason, I plan to vote yes on the articles of impeachment against the President.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.