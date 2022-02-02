Minnesota State Rep. Nolan West, R-Blaine, announced he is seeking disorderly conduct charges against an Action 4 Liberty event organizer following an incident Friday, Jan. 21, at the Sgt. John Rice VFW Post 6316 in Blaine.
West said he was physically thrown out of an event billed as an “Anoka County Patriot Meetup and Caucus Training,” where the following topics would be discussed: “how to hold politicians accountable,” “what we are doing,” “what is caucus,” “how to caucus,” “submitting a resolution,” “stop vaccine mandates,” and the “‘Never Again’ bill.”
The event was hosted by the conservative group, Action 4 Liberty. West said this was his first time attending an event with the group but that he’d participated in other caucus training events.
According to Action 4 Liberty’s website, its mission is “to protect liberty for the next generation,” and its objective is “to lead a conservative offense at the Capitol to overpower the liberal agenda that seeks to grow government and reduce freedoms.”
West said he attended the caucus training event with his girlfriend with the intention of meeting delegates and providing opinions as a solicitor of endorsements.
West said he showed up five minutes late to the event, walked in and was about to sit down when he was approached by an unknown man, who was later identified as an event organizer for Action 4 Liberty.
“I literally wasn’t doing anything,” West said. “It was just a crazy experience.”
West said he complied when the man asked West to follow him to the side of the room. West said he was then told to leave after the event organizer told him that Action 4 Liberty “doesn’t allow politicians here.”
According to a poster advertising the “Anoka County Patriot Meetup and Caucus Training,” the event was open to the general public.
West said the man didn’t specify why politicians weren’t welcome. After West tried multiple times to get an answer why politicians weren’t welcome, the man allegedly threatened to call the police.
“Then I kind of scoffed at him, which may not have been the best decision, just because I thought that was so ridiculous,” West said. “Shortly after that he grabs my arm and tries to pull me, ... and then when I tried to maintain my balance he tries to grab my arm with both hands, ... and he yanks me and literally throws me out of the room.”
Video footage posted on Twitter by Michael Brodkorb shows West being dragged out by a man, first with one arm and then with two arms, and having the door shut behind him, all while Action 4 Liberty President Jake Duesenberg is speaking to an audience.
West said he was not injured during the incident. He said he’s not aware if the man or Action 4 Liberty disliked West for any reason.
To view the footage on Twitter, visit tinyurl.com/2p87u8vb.
State Rep. Donald Raleigh, R-Circle Pines, said he attended the entire event and was not asked to leave. Raleigh said he introduced himself to various people as a state representative, handed out business cards and was wearing his House of Representatives pin.
Raleigh confirmed West’s story about being thrown out was accurate, but Raleigh said he couldn’t hear the conversation between the event organizer and West.
According to Raleigh, after West was thrown out of the event, Duesenberg said they “had to throw out” West because he was a politician who had said some things “about us” on social media.
Neither Duesenberg nor the event organizer being accused responded to ABC Newspapers’ requests for comment. ABC Newspapers doesn’t typically name suspects in cases until formal charges are filed.
The case has been referred to Blaine prosecutor Joe Van Thomme for a charging decision.
“I was stunned and appalled at this despicable behavior from an individual I had never met,” West said in a statement about the incident. “I am grateful to the Blaine police for their professionalism and working with me to file charges. I am disgusted with Action 4 Liberty’s defense of [the man] claiming, I was ‘disruptive,’ despite there being video evidence of the event running smoothly prior to the attack. My hope is these charges will deter future politically motivated violence, that has become all too common in today’s political climate.”
West said he’s heard many reports from Minnesotans of the man being “aggressive” at other events.
According to video footage posted on State Rep. Mary Franson’s Facebook page, Rep. Joe McDonald, R-Delano, was removed by the same event organizer at another Action 4 Liberty caucus training event at the Delano American Legion Post 377 last month.
“This isn’t just me,” West said. “It’s a real problem.”
West, a Republican, said he was surprised the incident occurred at a conservative event. He said this was the first and last time he’d attend an Action 4 Liberty event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.