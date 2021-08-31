Rep. Erin Koegel, DFL-Spring Lake Park, is recovering after cutting off three fingers on her left hand in a power saw accident Aug. 22.
Koegel severed the fingers after losing control of a power saw, according to a statement from her office. She was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital, where doctors were able to reattach one finger.
She has since returned home.
“This was an incredibly scary accident and a life changing event,” Koegel said in a statement Aug. 31. “However, thanks to the quick thinking and care of my loved ones and our amazing first responders, this accident wasn’t any worse than it was. I am deeply grateful for the compassionate care I received and the outpouring of love and support from so many across Minnesota. Thank you all for your kindness and generosity which will ensure my daughter, Clara, will receive the childcare she needs while I focus on my recovery.”
