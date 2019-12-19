Congressman Tom Emmer, R, voted against both articles of impeachment of President Donald Trump passed by the U.S. House Wednesday, Dec. 18. The articles allege Trump abused his power and obstructed Congress.
Emmer represents Minnesota's 6th Congressional District, which includes St. Cloud and stretches north and west of the Twin Cities, including much of Anoka County. It goes east as far as Forest Lake and Scandia and south to Waconia and Norwood Young America..
Emmer released the following statement:
Today is a historic day, but not for the reason House Democrats had hoped. Today, one political party abused the Constitution to advance their own political agenda without a single vote from the other side of the aisle, and with members of their own conference joining in opposition. House Democrats claim they did not come to Congress to impeach a President, but many of them encouraged impeachment in the days immediately following the President’s inauguration. I voted against these articles of impeachment because this process has unfortunately devolved into a partisan persecution. The American people have entrusted us to address the issues most important to the growth and success of our nation. By working towards impeachment for the past three years, Democrats have ensured this House has failed them. I look forward to ending this political charade and hope we can finally return our focus to the very real and pressing issues facing our country.
