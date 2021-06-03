Bunker Beach Water Park in Coon Rapids is gearing up to open Saturday, June 5, at 11 a.m. at full capacity.
The 90-plus-degree weather forecast will make for a great opening day, Parks Director Jeff Perry said Tuesday, June 1.
“I did order a good forecast,” he joked.
The water park was closed for the season last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which made for a convenient time to begin renovations on the wave pool and construction of the new children’s lagoon, family restrooms, a lactation room and extra parking spaces.
“We are poised and ready to offer the best water park experience Minnesota has to offer,” Perry said.
The new wave pool will be heated to 80 degrees all summer.
“That will be great on some cool June days,” County Commissioner Mike Gamache said.
The goal of the reconstruction isn’t just to improve typical customers’ experience, but also to bring in new guests from outside the county, Gamache said.
“It’s a great day in Anoka County,” County Board Chair Scott Schulte said June 1 before the ceremonial ribbon cutting. “Most of them are, but this one especially.”
The water park was planned to open this summer with COVID-19 restrictions in place but will open at full capacity now that restrictions are lifted.
“We’ll really have a great summer here at Bunker Beach,” Gamache said.
The park will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 5-6. On June 7-10 it will have adjusted hours of 4-7 p.m. due to limited lifeguard availability at the end of the school year. Normal hours (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) will resume Friday, June 11, and last through Sept. 6. Daily admission tickets can be purchased at the park. More information is available at bunkerbeach.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.