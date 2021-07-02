3M Open officials announced a collection of early player commitments with strong credentials who will compete in the third edition of the 3M Open, scheduled for July 19-25 at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine.
Michael Thompson, the 2020 champion, leads the pack that includes the popular and charismatic five-time PGA TOUR winner Rickie Fowler, who will be making his first start in Minnesota’s only PGA TOUR event. Also pledging to make their first start in the tournament is June’s U.S. Open runner-up and World No. 12 Louis Oosthuizen, fellow South African and 2011 Masters champion Charl Schwartzel, who finished tied for third here a year ago and 2021 United States Ryder Cup Captain Steve Stricker, another first-timer.
Joining this fivesome is major championship winners Stewart Cink, an eight-time TOUR winner that includes the 2009 Open Championship, and this year’s RBC Heritage Classic, 2013 PGA Championship winner Jason Dufner, and Lucas Glover, winner of the 2009 U.S. Open, who also shares the 3M Open 18-hole scoring record with three others at 9-under-par 62. Spainard Sergio Garcia is also a part of this major championship group. He won the 2017 Masters and will be making his first start at TPC Twin Cities.
“This is a very positive start to the commitment process as we prepare for the 3M Open and welcome fans back after a year off due to COVID-19 last year,” said Mike Welch, 3M Open Tournament Director. “We look forward to tournament week and all of the positives that will come out of this great annual event that can provide so much for the community and the charitable partners this annual PGA TOUR tournament supports.”
Players have until Friday, July 16 to commit and can withdraw at any time.
For current and updated 3M Open news and tickets, visit the tournament website at www.3MOpen.com.
The inaugural 3M Open contested in July of 2019 was won by Matthew Wolff in thrilling fashion with an eagle on the 72nd hole to defeat Bryson DeChambeau and Collin Morikawa by one stroke. Amid COVID-19 restrictions, Thompson won the 2020 version by two strokes. It is Minnesota’s only PGA TOUR event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.