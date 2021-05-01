This year the city of Ramsey is replacing its annual Kids Safety Camp with a series of safety sessions in June.
Typically the city sponsors a two-day, daytime camp for up to 144 second- and third-graders. The camp’s goal is to teach children how to prevent themselves from becoming victims of unintentional injuries.
This year’s series will cover a variety of safety topics similar to Kids Safety Camp and is open to current second-, third- and fourth-graders (2020-2021 school year). Class sizes will be limited and based on COVID-19 guidelines.
Dates for the series are 1-3 p.m. on June 16, 17 and 22 at Elmcrest Park. Classes are free. Registration is required at tinyurl.com/pwwz9p4t. Each class in the series requires separate registration.
Here are the planned sessions and topics:
• Session 1: June 16, 1-3 p.m. — “Magician” (be aware, be alert, be safe) and “Karate” (bullying).
• Session 2: June 17, 1-3 p.m. — Water safety and bike safety.
• Session 3: June 22, 1-3 p.m. — Fire prevention and safety.
Any updates to these events, including changes and cancellations due to COVID-19, will be posted on the Ramsey Police & Fire Facebook page.
Those with questions can call 763-427-6812 or email Megan Schantzen at mschantzen@cityoframsey.com.
