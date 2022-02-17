The Anoka County transportation division wore neon jumpsuits for their plunge into Crooked Lake Feb. 22, 2020, during the Anoka County Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics. (File photo by Emilee Wentland)
Teams and individuals can now register for the Anoka County Polar Plunge, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 26, at noon, at Crooked Lake Park, 13180 Crooked Lake Blvd. NW., in Coon Rapids.
This is the 11th year the county has participated in the Polar Plunge, which raises money for Special Olympics.
In the past 10 years, the county has raised more than $1.6 million.
Shuttles to the event will run from Andover Lanes, 13633 Martin St. NW, Andover, and from Coon Rapids Evangelical Free Church, 2650 128th Ave. NW, Coon Rapids. Shuttles start running at 11 a.m. to the site and back.
The county’s goal this year is to raise $120,000. Last year, which was modified due to the pandemic, the county plunge brought in $76,928.
Pre-plunge check-in runs 4-6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at Crooked Lake Park. Day-of check-in begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at the park.
Those who don’t want to jump into a freezing cold Crooked Lake but still want to support the cause can donate on the registration website.
Polar Plunge also has a virtual plunge option this year, where anyone not comfortable attending an event in person can sign up, take their own plunge and film it. According to the website, creativity is key.
Do not to jump into a frozen body of water for the virtual plunge, organizers say, because it is not safe to do so in an unregulated environment.
