The United Methodist Church of Anoka hosts its eighth annual Back to School Community Event Thursday, Aug. 20, 5-7 p.m. The event includes live music, free backpacks with school supplies, community resources packets and bike giveaways.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event is scaled down from previous years and requires guests to preregister at anokaumc.org or 763-421-2378.
It will be a drive-thru event in the church’s north parking lot at 850 South St., Anoka.
