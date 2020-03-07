The Minnesota Department of Transportation plans to install a reduced-conflict intersection in East Bethel.
The project will be constructed at the intersection of Klondike Drive and Highway 65. Construction is slated to start in spring of 2021 and run through midsummer, according to MnDOT’s website.
The estimated $1.4 million project is intended to improve mobility and access, increase safety and accommodate trucks, according to the website.
Reduced-conflict intersections are intended to improve traffic movement, because drivers only have to time their entry onto a highway with one lane of traffic at a time, according to MnDOT.
The severity of crashes also decreases at reduced-conflict intersections, according to MnDOT.
With the new intersection drivers will no longer be able to cross both lanes of Highway 65 directly. Instead a motorist attempting to turn left or cross the highway will have to turn right, merge over to a left turn lane and make a U-turn.
MnDOT has constructed non-signalized reduced-conflict intersections at several points along Highway 65, recently including 143rd, 153rd and 181st avenues, as well as a signalized reduced-conflict intersection at Viking Boulevard.
Learn more about the Klondike Drive project at tinyurl.com/qofwn6w.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.