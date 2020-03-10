The American Red Cross urges healthy, eligible individuals who are feeling well to give blood or platelets to help maintain a sufficient blood supply and prevent shortages as concerns about the outbreak of COVID-19 rise in the United States.
As the number of coronavirus cases grows in the country, the number of people eligible to give blood for patients in need could decrease further.
There is no evidence that this coronavirus can be transmitted by blood transfusion, and there have been no reported cases worldwide of transmissions for any respiratory virus from a transfusion, according to the Red Cross.
The Red Cross says it has implemented new blood donation deferrals out of an abundance of caution. Individuals are asked to postpone their donation for 28 days following:
• Travel to China and its special administrative regions, Hong Kong and Macau, as well as Iran, Italy and South Korea;
• Diagnosis of COVID-19, contact with a person who has or is suspected to have the virus.
Opportunities to give blood in Anoka County this month include:
Andover
• Tuesday, March 17, 1-7 p.m., Andover Christian Church, 16045 Nightingale St.
• Monday, March 30, 1-6:30 p.m., Andover Senior Center, 1685 Crosstown Blvd. NW.
Anoka
• Wednesday, March 11, 1-6:15 p.m., Rum River Library, 4201 Sixth Ave. NW.
• Monday, March 16, 12:30-6:30 p.m., Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 700 Western St.
Blaine
• Monday, March 16, 1-6:30 p.m., Northtown Library, 711 County Road 10 NE.
• Thursday, March 19, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aveda, 4000 Pheasant Ridge Drive.
• Thursday, March 19, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Blaine City Hall, 10801 Town Square Drive NE.
Coon Rapids
• Thursday, March 12, 12:30-6:30 p.m., Coon Rapids VFW, 1919 Coon Rapids Blvd.
• Friday, March 13, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Target, 3300 124th Ave. NW.
• Friday, March 13, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Allina Health, 9055 Springbrook Drive.
• Tuesday, March 17, 1:30-6:30 p.m., Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, 9931 Foley Blvd.
East Bethel
• Tuesday, March 17, 1-7 p.m., Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 19001 Jackson St. NE.
Fridley
• Friday, March 13, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fridley American Legion Post 303, 7365 Central Ave. NE.
• Saturday, March 28, 2:45-7:45 p.m., Islamic Center of Minnesota, 1401 Gardena Ave. NE.
Ramsey
• Tuesday, March 31, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Affinity Living Communities, 14529 Willemite St. NW.
St. Francis
• Monday, March 30, 1-7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 3812 229th Ave. NW.
