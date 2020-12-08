Anoka County is encouraging residents to “recycle smart” this holiday season.
The county is reminding everyone to keep batteries, plastic bags, holiday lights and food out of their recycling carts, because these common contaminants can cause major problems for recycling facilities.
These items can be recycled at drop-off locations. To find one near you, visit AnokaCounty.us/RecycleSmart.
