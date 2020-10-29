In lieu of throwing pumpkins in the garbage, the city of Fridley is encouraging people to recycle them.
Residents can bring those used jack-o-lanterns to the pumpkin recycling dumpster at Springbrook Nature Center’s parking lot, located at 100 85th Ave. NE, Fridley. This recycling opportunity will be available Nov. 1-9.
The collected pumpkins will be transformed into compost, a rich additive for soil that is used in gardening and on construction sites. Since this program started in 2017, Fridley residents have recycled more than 6 tons of pumpkins.
For questions, call 763-572-3594 or email Recycling@FridleyMN.gov.
