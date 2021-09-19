The 2021-22 school year is underway, and Minnesota Reading Corps and Math Corps are looking to place eight tutors in Columbia Heights Public Schools.
To help attract more tutors, Reading & Math, Inc., the nonprofit that administers some of the state’s largest AmeriCorps programs, has announced it is increasing the stipend it pays tutors to the equivalent of $15 per hour, a 20% increase.
“Given urgent community needs, we want to make National Service a viable option for more Minnesotans to ensure we have the people power to help address urgent community needs,” Sadie O’Connor, Reading & Math Inc. managing director said in a statement. “We were able to leverage special one-time funding to increase the stipend for more than 1,700 members this year. The increase moves the paycheck received by our members towards a livable wage, with earnings being comparable to $15 an hour.”
The increased stipend is effective immediately for the 2021-22 program year. Candidates should apply by Wednesday, Oct. 6, for this fall.
Tutors can work part or full time at 18-35 hours a week. All tutors will receive the higher stipend every two weeks during their term of service and are eligible for benefits such as free health insurance, child care assistance and up to an additional $6,300 for college tuition or student loans.
Anyone who is 18 years old or older with a high school diploma can apply to become a Minnesota Reading or Math Corps tutor.
More than 800 tutors are still needed statewide. Tutors receive training and are provided lesson plans to prepare them for their tutoring sessions.
To learn more and to apply, visit join.readingandmath.org or servetogrow.org.
