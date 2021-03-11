The Ramsey City Council approved a measure March 9 to prohibit the use of city resources to enforce Gov. Tim Walz’s mask mandate and “any other orders that infringe on people’s constitutionally protected rights, especially as it related to COVID-19.”
The resolution, brought by Council Members Chelsee Howell and Ryan Heineman, was approved in a 4-3 vote. Mayor Mark Kuzma and Council Members Chris Riley and Matt Woestehoff dissented.
The resolution says Walz’s mask mandate has “broadly undermined the basic human rights of our neighbors, our families and ourselves.”
The measure passed despite City Attorney Joe Langel’s vocal disapproval.
“If the council were to approve anything like this, you’d put yourself in a position where you’re contradicting the status of Minnesota law,” Langel said prior to the vote. “I don’t think that’s a good position to be in.”
Every challenge to the statewide mask mandate thus far has failed, and the council doesn’t have the authority to tell law enforcement not to uphold the law, Langel said.
“It’s not to belittle the City Council, it’s just that your jurisdiction is limited,” Langel said.
Law enforcement resources
Mask mandate and social distancing complaints to the Ramsey Police Department last year were “high,” Police Chief Jeff Katers said.
March through May of last year, the department saw 21 emergency powers order violation reports, he said. But since then it’s been less than five a month, he said, which is less than half of 1% of the monthly average number of calls. The Police Department responds to around 1,000 calls for service a month.
“I have limited resources to work with, and I manage those as I see fit,” Katers said.
He told the council he wasn’t sure how much it cost the department to respond to mandate-related calls.
“I don’t have a dollar amount,” he said. “I don’t know how many hours were spent on that; that’s very hard to calculate.”
The Police Department asked residents to report such cases through the department’s non-emergency line, rather than clogging up the 911 line. Katers said the reporters did a good job abiding by the request.
Divided council
Council Member Chelsee Howell said wearing a mask should be a personal choice.
“To breathe freely or not to breathe freely, that is an individual’s decision, not the decision of the government,” Howell said.
She said wearing masks to prevent the spread of disease is “experimental research” and said the state shouldn’t be allowed to prescribe a treatment without a resident’s own health care provider issuing the treatment.
Masks are meant to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, not treat the disease. The state has mandated the wearing of masks in indoor public spaces since July 25, 2020.
According to the CDC, masks help prevent respiratory droplets — from talking, coughing, breathing and sneezing — from getting into the air. Respiratory droplets are the main source of spreading COVID-19.
Mayor Kuzma recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus and has since fully recovered. No one he had contact with contracted the virus, according to Kuzma.
“Wearing a mask is not that big of a deal to me,” Kuzma said. “I really think this is just more of a statement from our council.”
He said he was “disappointed in this council for bringing this forth.”
Council Member Chris Riley said although he did not support the resolution, he would approve of a measure to support the ending of Walz’s emergency powers.
“It’s not up to us up here right now to decide that it should stop this way,” Riley said.
Council Member Ryan Heineman said those vocally opposed to the resolution were pushing a narrative “to misrepresent the motion.”
“What we’re saying is we’re not going to expend resources on enforcing the executive order,” he said. “I’m not suggesting we override the executive order.”
Parks and Recreation Commission member Jennifer Leistico spoke as a member of the public via video call. She was one of six members of the public to speak at the meeting — five opposed and one in favor.
Leistico didn’t see the point in the resolution and wondered what will happen to the city down the line.
“It sounds to me that the resources that the city of Ramsey would use to challenge this legally will cost far more than any amount that is being used for enforcement,” Leistico said.
City Attorney Langel said it’s not immediately clear what liability the city could face as a result of the resolution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.