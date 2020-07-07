Another special election is heading Ramsey’s way.
Council Member Nadine Heinrich announced June 23 that she will be officially resigning from her seat in mid-July.
In a shaking voice Heinrich explained that her husband’s work was taking them out of the state.
“Resigning my position effective July 14 is very difficult,” Heinrich said. “As you know an elected official must reside in the city in which they are elected to serve, and my husband’s new job will take us out of state to pursue an opportunity that we feel is in the best interest of our family.”
Heinrich served as the Ward 1 council member. A filing period to fill her seat will open July 28 and close Aug. 11. If a primary is needed it will be held concurrently with the Nov. 3 general election. The special election will be held Feb. 9, 2021.
Heinrich was elected in 2018, and her term expires in 2022.
The Ramsey City Council has numerous special elections in recent years due to resignations or members being elected to other seats on the council.
