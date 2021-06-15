The city of Ramsey Parks and Recreation department is hosting a summer concert series Thursday nights this summer at The Draw park and amphitheater, 7401 East Ramsey Parkway.
All events run 6:30-8 p.m.
Upcoming events include:
• June 24: 70’s Magic Sunshine Band, a tribute to ‘70s radio.
• July 1: Free & Easy, an edgy, modern, retro pop band.
• July 8: Tumblin’ Dice, a Rolling Stones tribute band.
• July 15: Shirts and Skins: Pop and rock music through the decades.
• July 22: Church of Cash, a tribute to Johnny Cash.
• July 29: A Hard Day’s Night, a tribute to the Beatles.
• Aug. 5; Dust N’ Bones, a Guns N’ Roses tribute band.
• Aug. 12: Rumble Seat, an homage to John Mellencamp’s hits.
• Starlette’s Web, a tribute to women of pop, rock, country and groove from the ‘80s to today.
• Aug. 26: Mick Sterling Presents “Born to Run,” a tribute to Bruce Springsteen. There will be food trucks and more.
