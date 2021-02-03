Ramsey’s Ward 1 residents are casting their ballots to fill a vacancy on the City Council.
The special election will be Tuesday, Feb. 9, but in-person absentee balloting will be available in the Ramsey Municipal Center or the Anoka County Government Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday Feb. 6, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 8.
On the ballot are Jane Covart and Ryan Heineman. A voters guide was published in the Anoka County UnionHerald Jan. 22 and is available here.
The vacancy occurred after the resignation of Nadine Heinrich July 14, 2020.
