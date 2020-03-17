Ramsey Mayor John Letourneau signed a Local State of Emergency Declaration March 17.
The declaration goes into effect immediately and will last until April 14, Letourneau said in an online video announcement.
The city administrator and director of emergency management are directed to organize efforts for protecting lives and property as well as aiding the city’s recovery.
Essential public services like police, fire and public works will continue to function. Other city personnel will be available by phone at 763-427-1410.
All city buildings will be closed to the public until March 30, and no new meetings will be booked in City Hall until April 30, according to the city’s website.
Material including utility bills, gun permits or other applications can be submitted to the utility bill drop box located outside the City Municipal Center.
The declaration impacts the following events:
• The March 19 City Council Special Work session is canceled. The council will instead meet to consider an extended emergency declaration.
• The March 24 work session for board and commission interview has been canceled. The regular City Council meeting will be conducted with remote attendance options.
• The April 4 Business Expo is postponed to a date yet to be determined.
• All Parks and Recreation events are canceled through April 30.
More information and a link to Letourneau’s announcement are available on the city website at tinyurl.com/tncwplg.
