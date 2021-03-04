The Anoka County License Center in Ramsey, 7550 Sunwood Drive Northwest, Suite. A., will remain closed through the end of March due to staffing shortages related to COVID-19.
Prior to April 1, the situation at the Ramsey License Center will be reevaluated to determine if appointment-only hours can be added back at that time.
For more information on Anoka County License and Passport Centers services, including appointment scheduling, hours and drop box locations, visit bit.Ly/2PpUOsI.
