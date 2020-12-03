The Anoka County License Center in Ramsey has closed and will remain closed until Jan. 15, 2021, due to staffing shortages.
Anoka County Administration announced Dec. 2 that the office will remain closed due to COVID-19 related staffing shortages.
Available staff will continue to assist other license center locations. The Ramsey office will be reevaluated prior to Jan. 15 to determine if appointment-only hours can be added.
