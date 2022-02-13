The Ramsey License Center, 7550 Sunwood Drive NW, will be closed to the public Feb. 14 to April 1, due to staffing shortages.

This situation will be continually evaluated, and dates will be adjusted, if necessary.

Staff from the Ramsey License Center will be brought to other Anoka County License Center locations to assist in completing appointments.

The Coon Rapids, Blaine, Ham Lake and Columbia Heights license centers will remain open with normal hours.

