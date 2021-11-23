The city of Ramsey is preparing to welcome the holidays with a toy drive and other activities in the coming weeks. Following are a few events area residents may want to attend.
Ramsey collecting Toys for Joy
The city of Ramsey is a collection site for Toys for Joy this holiday season.
Toys for Joy is a nonprofit organization that assists Anoka County families in providing gifts and meals to their children during the holidays.
Cash donations can be dropped in the “cash can” at the front desk in the lobby. Non-perishable food items, new toys, books and clothing items are also being collected through Dec. 15.
These items can be placed in the drop box in the lobby of Ramsey City Hall, 7550 Sunwood Drive NW, during business hours (Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.).
To learn more about Toys for Joy’s cause, visit toysforjoymn.com.
Ramsey to host annual tree lighting
Ramsey’s annual tree lighting event will be Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 6 p.m.
Count down with the mayor as the city lights the tree on the Ramsey City Hall campus, 7550 Sunwood Drive NW.
There will be cookies and cocoa served by the Ramsey Lions, pictures with Santa, horse-drawn trolley rides and a create-your-own ornament art class.
Register for the ornament class at tinyurl.com/433abmfh. Cost is $5 per person.
Carolers from Northern Starz Theater for the Performing Arts will also attend.
Ramsey running inaugural holiday lights contest
The city of Ramsey is hosting its first ever Holiday Lights Contest.
Registration is open through Dec. 3 at tinyurl.com/f37tpfu3.
A map with all participating addresses will be available on the city’s website (after registration close) for residents to take a self-guided tour.
Judging will take place the week of Dec. 13-17. Prizes available for winners.
Residential, commercial and industrial properties are welcome to participate.
