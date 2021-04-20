The Minnesota State Fire Department Association named Ramsey Fire Department the 2020 fire department of the year.
The association presented the award April 13.
“Tonight is a very special night for the Ramsey Fire Department,” Fire Chief Matt Kohner said.
Mark Rosenblum, president of the firefighters association, said the association was proud to give the award to Ramsey.
The nonprofit Firefighters for Healing nominated Ramsey “to recognize their extraordinary care for their crew and community.”
“The MSFDA board could not agree more,” Rosenblum said.
The award represents the department as a whole, Kohner said.
“We more than just respond to calls,” Kohner said. “It’s being there for the community.”
