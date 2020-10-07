The Pearson family, of Ramsey, has been named University of Minnesota Extension’s Anoka County’s 2020 Farm Family of the Year.
The Pearsons were honored Sept. 21 on their farm with the presentation of a custom-made farm sign and certificate by the Anoka County Farm Bureau and the University of Minnesota Extension.
Pearson Family Farm, located on Highway 10, is a multigenerational family farm, owned and operated by Alan and Betty Pearson and their son Dan and his wife, Cory. When the family located to the site around 1943, they operated a dairy farm and raised crops. As urban sprawl inched their way, they turned toward vegetable farming.
Today, the Pearsons farm around 100 acres, raising corn, soybeans, rye, oats, forage and grain sorghum, ornamental corn, broom corn, popcorn and 40 different kinds of pumpkins, gourds and squash.
Every year in September and October, the family transforms their farm site and barn into a fall boutique, featuring antiques, fall décor and produce. They offer family activities, such as a corn maze, corn pit and a bale climbing pile. They also have old tractors and other antique farm equipment on display.
The University of Minnesota farm family recognition program has existed for more than 30 years and honors farm families from throughout Minnesota for their contributions to the agriculture industry and their local communities.
For more information on the program, visit mnfarmfamilies.cfans.umn.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.