After much discussion the Ramsey City Council approved extending its state of local emergency into the foreseeable future.
Council members voted down an initial resolution April 14 that would have extended the local emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic by 60 days, to June 13.
The emergency declaration allows the city to request state and federal disaster aid, additional resources for recovery and flexibility in scheduling public meetings, Fire Chief Matt Kohner said. It is separate from the stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Tim Walz.
Council Member Debra Musgrove wanted the declaration to be indefinite, as it is in some other cities, so the council would not have to address the issue regularly. Instead, council members could simply end the declaration when it was no longer necessary, she said.
Kohner agreed with Musgrove, arguing that the pandemic will be going on for a while.
“We want to be careful not to end this declaration too early,” Kohner said. “I think by putting this out indefinitely it’s a better use of our time.”
Kohner pointed out that the city could still incur pandemic-related costs related to the emergency during the recovery.
Council Member Chris Riley opposed the idea of extending the declaration indefinitely. He preferred the declaration be as short as possible to address the pandemic.
“My problem with making this unlimited is this is not an indefinite emergency — it’s a definite emergency,” Riley said.
Council Member Nadine Heinrich agreed with Riley, preferring to extend the declaration in 30-day increments.
“I do see it as an easy vote that we can take during this time,” Heinrich said.
The council ultimately approved a resolution that the declaration of emergency will stay in place until rescinded by the council. That motion was approved 5-2 with Heinrich and Riley opposed.
