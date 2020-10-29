The Ramsey City Council has decided to allow greater flexibility in its small business relief grant program.
The council approved several COVID-19 relief grants and tweaked its coronavirus relief program Oct. 13, allowing applicants to receive money from both the city and county.
Ramsey approved 14 grants of $10,000 each. The money went to a variety of businesses including bars, counseling services, sign making and more, according city documents. There were about 16 more grants still pending, Deputy City Administrator Tim Gladhill said.
The council also approved an additional $80,000 for the program to ensure there was enough money available. The city had already allocated $330,000 to the small business grant program. The $80,000 of additional money was added assuming 100% of applicants qualified, but staff expected the result to be closer to 60% qualifying, according to city documents. The funds come from federal coronavirus relief dollars.
Council members also approved a modification to the rules allowing businesses to receive grants from both the city of Ramsey and Anoka County.
“When we first went into this we both agreed that we weren’t going to double dip in these programs, but as it evolved we realized that there were still dollars available,” Gladhill said.
Ramsey was alerted to a similar change made by the county to its grant program. Not enough businesses applied to the county’s program to use all the money, so the change was made to get more funds to businesses in need, according to city documents.
City staff found eight businesses that could apply for the Ramsey grants after the city’s program was modified.
While businesses can receive money from both the county and city, each qualifying expense cannot be counted for both grant programs, Gladhill said.
“I think this is an amazing thing,” Council Member Chris Riley said. “I’m glad the city has been able to allocate this and help out some of our local businesses.”
