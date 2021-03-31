A divided city of Ramsey attended a public forum March 23 to react to the City Council’s controversial resolution forbidding city resources from being used to enforce the statewide mask mandate.
Against legal advice, a split council approved the resolution March 9.
A crowd gathered for a public forum during the City Council’s March 23 meeting, and public comment lasted about 90 minutes.
Some called for the council to rescind the decision or provide clarity to residents. Others spoke in support of the resolution.
Those in support of the council’s decision referred to Gov. Tim Walz’s mask mandate as “unconstitutional.” Some called it tyranny. Others referred to the COVID-19 pandemic as the “Dem panic.” They all made it clear they were against the executive order.
“You decided to stand up for the people in your city,” Oak Grove Mayor Dan Denno said. “You might have some people that complain about it, but if you took the vote, you’d find out that you did what the people wanted you to do.”
Each person in favor of the resolution was met with enthusiastic applause and cheering as they left the podium.
Mayor Mark Kuzma, who voted against the resolution, was disappointed the council would not rescind the vote.
“Unfortunately there was limited interest in reversing the decision,” Kuzma said. “That has put the city in a very difficult predicament, and it’s opened us up to legal liability. I hope the council understands the gravity of the situation.”
He said the city has been notified there is potential for legal action.
Coborn’s grocery store manager Vicki Wredberg attended the meeting on behalf of her employees. Grocery store employees nationwide have been expected to go to work throughout the pandemic, she said, and have often been considered essential workers.
Despite the city’s resolution, she said, as a Minnesotan business she is required to enforce the mandate in her store.
“Unfortunately, many in our community have misunderstood this,” Wredberg said. “And as a result of your vote, they are now entering stores without masks with misinformation that the mask policy does not apply when they are in our business.”
Customers have reacted poorly and malevolently in response to employees asking them to wear a mask in the store, Wredberg said.
“This has been, to say the least, exhausting, and seems to be only getting worse,” she said. Guests have also voiced concern over their safety, and some have gotten in arguments so troubling that Wredberg has had to break them up.
Wredberg called for the council to reverse the decision or correctly convey to the community that businesses must enforce the mandate.
A Ramsey resident, Joe Field, reminded the council of Patrick Henry’s famous quote, “Give me liberty or give me death.”
“It’s time to get back to normal,” Field said. “Not a new normal, the old normal that would make Patrick Henry proud.”
Wade Laszlo, a retired Hennepin County Jail detention deputy said while the U.S. government is meant to have three branches, it has been run by the executive branch throughout the pandemic.
“Emergency powers are meant to be temporary,” Lazslow said. “One year is not temporary.”
Even though City Attorney Joe Langel said March 9 that police must follow state law, regardless of what the council says, Lazslow claimed the mask mandate doesn’t count, referencing what he learned as a deputy.
“One thing that was drilled into our heads is, ‘You do not follow an unlawful order,’” he said. “These mandates are unlawful orders.”
The courts, however, have repeatedly upheld the governor’s orders as both legal and constitutional.
Michelle Anderson, director of operations and administration of Lord of Life Church, said the council’s resolution had a lot of ambiguity, so constituents aren’t clear what the resolution did.
“That ambiguity now has created problems for businesses and organizations in Ramsey,” she said.
Japanese American Citizens League
Two members of Twin Cities Japanese American Citizens League reprimanded Council Member Chelsee Howell for her March 9 comments comparing the mask mandate to the World War II Japanese American internment camps.
“When I heard that some of your council members had equated Gov. Walz’s mandate requiring every Minnesotan to wear a mask during the pandemic to the Japanese American experience during WWII, I was appalled, because I am a survivor of one of those concentration camps,” Japanese American Citizens League member Sally Sudo said. “There is no comparison with Gov. Walz’s mask mandate and what our government did to us.”
Howell said she used the comparison to point out that citizens shouldn’t blindly follow government orders.
“Historically when we have been pressured by those in government to look the other way and not question their actions, innocents have suffered consequences,” she said. “My deliberations in council pointed to that reality. I will go on standing against those who use the power of government to abuse the rights of citizens, in fulfillment of my oath to uphold the Constitution. We will have to agree to disagree.”
Jonathan Kent, of Minnetonka, denounced Howell’s statement, telling her he didn’t think she had learned anything regarding the comment she made.
“I encourage you to ponder that, and be in more of a mode of listening, rather than speaking to a history that, frankly, I don’t think you have that much working knowledge of, at least from your demonstrated comments,” Kent said.
Howell responded to his remarks by repeating her same written statement word for word.
The Oak Grove mayor told Howell she had nothing to worry about regarding her comments. He told Howell “we all” knew what she was referring to when she initially made the comparison March 9.
