The Ramsey City Council was split Aug. 11 over a resolution recognizing individuals who are exempt from the state mask mandate and asking Gov. Tim Walz to lift the mandate.
The resolution failed on a 3-3 vote, with Council Members Jeff Menth and Mark Kuzma and Mayor John LeTourneau dissenting. Ramsey’s charter requires four positive votes for a motion to pass.
“I brought forth this resolution to encourage people that may not be able to wear a mask under the new mask mandate to feel comfortable to go into a store and not feel intimidated,” Council Member Debra Musgrove said.
The resolution also encouraged those who wear a mask to treat residents who are not wearing masks in a store with kindness and respect, Musgrove said.
Musgrove said she wants Gov. Tim Walz to reverse his mask mandate. The resolution encouraged Walz to lift the mandate, arguing it was detrimental to Ramsey businesses, lacked legislative authority and violated “individual rights to breath and speak freely.”
She argued that the restrictions continue to hurt businesses and pointed to Minnesota’s unemployment rate as evidence. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for June was 8.6%, well above the 3.2% in 2019, according to the Minnesota Department for Employment and Economic Development.
The resolution also would have allowed businesses to post a sign stating: “The City of Ramsey values kindness and respects the rights of all and treats all residents equally. No person who is unable to wear a mask for medical reasons shall be discriminated against and due to the requirements of Governor Walz’s Executive Order 20-81 (15 (c)) cannot be asked to explain or provide proof about their medical condition.”
Kuzma asked if the resolution passed how the city would differentiate between people with applicable medical conditions and those who simply don’t want to wear a mask.
“To me I just think it’s not that big of an encumbrance to be able to wear a mask when it could potentially help stop the pandemic,” Kuzma said.
Musgrove argued the intent of the resolution was to allow for people unable to wear a mask to continue to patronize businesses, without that business feeling at risk for incurring the fines laid out in the executive order.
Per the executive order a business is compliant if its workers are wearing face masks, the business has updated its COVID-19 preparedness plan, it has posted at least one sign instructing employees and the public to wear masks and makes reasonable efforts to enforce the order.
Individuals with medical conditions or a disability that makes it unreasonable to wear a mask are exempt from the requirement. Children under 5 and workers who could face additional hazard on the job due to a mask are also exempt.
Individuals who willfully violate the order, and are not otherwise exempt, are guilty of a petty misdemeanor. Business owners who fail to comply with the order can face misdemeanor charges, including a $1,000 fine, and may be liable for civil penalties up to $25,000.
Council Member Dan Specht spoke in support of the motion, arguing that the resolution just encouraged people to treat residents without a mask with respect.
“If you see someone with a different type of disability you wouldn’t go up to them and say, ‘Well, why are you sitting in this wheelchair?’” Specht said. “You realize that people have differences and you respect those differences.”
Menth argued he wanted to support Ramsey businesses and did not want to force them to make policy decisions at the door as to who may or may not wear masks.
Council Member Chris Riley said he supported the parts of the resolution that encouraged social distancing and other precautionary measures and also the part that asked Walz to lift the mask mandate.
Mayor John LeTourneau opposed the resolution, arguing it could lead to further confusion for residents.
“I think it would be irresponsible for me to say that we can tell our residents that they don’t have to wear masks,” LeTourneau said.
It was unclear how the resolution would have changed mask enforcement in Ramsey. Police Chief Jeff Katers noted that generally a city cannot enforce less-restrictive versions of state mandates.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends children under 2 years old, anyone with trouble breathing and anyone who is unconscious or otherwise unable to remove a mask without assistance should not wear a mask.
People who are deaf or hard of hearing and rely on lip-reading to communicate, individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities or other sensory sensitivities may face challenges from wearing masks. CDC guidelines recommend finding alternatives such as clear masks or face shields. Otherwise it suggests consulting a health care provider for advice.
