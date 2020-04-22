*Note: This content is being provided for free as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to ABC Newspapers, either online or in print, here.
The Ramsey City Council approved a few measures to give relief to Ramsey businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and discussed potential supports for the future April 14.
Some Ramsey businesses have seen negative impacts from social distancing and Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order.
The council approved waivers for on-sale liquor license renewal fees, advertising fees for Ramsey residents and businesses, and late fees for lease payments on city-owned properties.
Council members also briefly discussed a few other larger initiatives the city will consider in the future.
Some additional aid programs may be coming down the pipe. The Economic Development Authority recommended the city see what the future holds before implementing further programs. Some assistance may come in the form of a grant program to assist businesses with advertising online, in print or with signs. The city may also consider purchasing gift cards from local businesses to use at city events, providing low or no-interest loans from the city’s revolving loan fund, and deferring lease payments for businesses in city-owned properties.
“The EDA suggested taking a wait-and-see (approach),” Council Member Chris Riley said. “We know that businesses are hurting — that is a fact — but both federal and state are doing things as fast as they can.”
Those additional measures may come before the council in 30-60 days depending on what the future holds, Deputy City Administrator Tim Gladhill said.
