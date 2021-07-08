The Ramsey City Council appointed an interim community development director and interim deputy city administrator to temporarily replace Tim Gladhill, who left his job with the city June 22.
Finance Director Diana Lund will serve as the interim deputy city administrator and City Engineer Bruce Westby will serve as interim community development director until someone new takes over the roles. The earliest anticipated start date for a new employee is Oct. 4.
Lund has previously served as acting city administrator, City Administrator Kurt Ulrich said.
“It is important, in my absence and that type of thing, to have a deputy established and documented,” Ulrich said.
Council Member Chelsee Howell was in favor of appointing Westby for community development director, but said she was against appointing Lund for the deputy city administrator position as to not take away from Lund’s other responsibilities.
“I’d, I guess, prefer to see Mr. Ulrich remain as the administrator and just delegate tasks as needed,” Howell said.
The city needs a deputy city administrator appointed, Ulrich said, for legal documents and other matters. But, he said, they don’t need to approve the wage increase that comes with the interim appointment.
“The compensation, I think, is appropriate,” Ulrich said. “But it’s also discretionary, if that’s a concern.”
The measure passed unanimously.
These appointments were effective June 23. Lund and Westby will temporarily receive a 5% wage increase until a new person is hired.
