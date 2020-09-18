An attempt to maintain some sense of normalcy in Ramsey was rained out Saturday, Sept. 12.
Ramsey’s annual Happy Days celebration was canceled earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, staff planned Happy Daze – a smaller, socially-distanced celebration.
The event was to be outside with music, bingo and an ice cream social the first night, Sept. 11, but it was rained out. On Saturday, Sept. 12, tables were set up in The Draw for a painting event hosted by the Rum River Arts Center where participants could also grab prepackaged snacks and cotton candy.
“It works really well for social distancing, since we have such a big area and people get to spend some time outside,” Recreation Specialist Abby Proulx said.
Participants had to register ahead of time for events. Unfortunately, while the art event drew some attendees, the drive-up movie had to be canceled due to rain.
Ramsey held Happy Daze, instead Happy Days, to keep some sense of normalcy. The name change was to make sure residents were aware this wouldn’t be the same event as most years, according to Proulx.
“A lot of people have been really struggling during COVID, and I heard that — like at the concert series I had multiple people come up and thank me,” Proulx said.
