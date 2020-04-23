Rachel Deters was named the Coon Rapids Athena Award recipient for the 2019-20 school year.
Deters has been one of the strongest and most versatile athletes in the area throughout her high school career, accumulating nine varsity letters across gymnastics, track and field, volleyball and weight lifting, five conference awards and a pair of state awards. She has also been a captain three times.
Most important school sports achievements: getting Rookie of the Year her freshman year of gymnastics, Trish Curtis Award two years in a row as a thrower and throwing 36 feet, 5.5 inches in shot put.
Personal sports ritual: “An unusual fact about me is that I hold my breath when I do my skills. I’ve done this in all of my sports and I’ve been doing it for as long as I can remember. I could not tell you why I do it, but I do.”
School/community activities: Senior Leader, Link Crew, Family Table Meal and volunteering at Feed My Starving Children with her church, acolyte and lesson reader for worship services.
Scholastic achievements: National Honor Society and High Honor Roll.
Plans after high school: “Major in anthropology with a minor in forensic science at Hamline University and I plan on competing in track during my time at Hamline.”
