Seventeen local veterans were honored with a Quilt of Valor at two ceremonies May 23 and June 5 that were hosted by Sgt. John Rice VFW Post 6316 in Blaine and held at the Veterans Memorial Park of Blaine.
All of the quilts were made by the Grateful Hearts Quilters of Anoka, a Quilts of Valor chapter. The group has made more than 350 quilts for local veterans since 2014
The mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation is to cover service members and Veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor. Each quilt is stitched with love, prayers and healing thoughts.
The Grateful Hearts Quilters of Anoka, represented by Paul Evenson, Jayne Knowles and Linda Novotny, presented the Quilts to the following veterans on May 23: Gerald Peterson (Army, 1965-1967), Tom Ryan (Army, 1963-1966), Dan Carroll (Navy, 1963-1970) and Gordy Nietz (Army, 1968-1970)
The Grateful Hearts Quilters of Anoka, represented by Paul Evenson, Janety Knafla, Jayne Knowles and Linda Novotny, presented quilts to the following veterans on June 5: Kenny Oberby (Air Force, 1972-1985), Thomas “Bob” Kulvich (Navy, 1966-1970), Carroll Birkeland (Army, 1965-1967), Vern Knowlton (Air Force, 1961-1965), Allen Knowlton (Army, 1964-1970), John Donner (Army, 1980-1986), Gary Smith (Navy, 1963-1969), John Knoll (Navy, 1950-1956), Don LaCoe (National Guard, 1963-1969), William “Will” Kocur (Marines, 1963-1966), John Witkowski (Marines 1999-2007), Harold Torkelson (Air Force 1968-1971) and Jerry Lichtenberger (Air Force, 1967-1971).
To nominate a veteran to receive a quilt, visit qovf.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.