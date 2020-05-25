A trickle of visitors stopped by the Anoka Veterans Memorial in Riverfront Memorial Park during the early afternoon of Monday, May 25.
The memorial, which was relocated to the park in 2018, will have to wait another year to host its inaugural Memorial Day ceremony. Last year’s event was rained out, and this year’s was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
