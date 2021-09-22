For those who want to know more about the candidates running for the Anoka-Hennepin School Board, The League of Women Voters ABC will conduct a candidate forum next month, and the community’s questions /are invited.
The forum will be recorded by QCTV Oct. 14 without a live audience. Questions for the candidates may be submitted to the League’s website up to midnight on Monday, Oct. 11. Click on “Candidates Forums” on the website menu, and follow the link to the form for submitting questions. The forum moderators will ask a variety of questions from those submitted.
All candidates for Anoka-Hennepin School Board have been invited to this non-partisan forum.
Candidates will make opening statements and respond to submitted questions.
The video of this forum will be available for on-demand viewing beginning in mid-October on the League’s website, at lwvabcmn.org.
The video will also air on Election Day on Nov. 3.
Three of the six school board seats in Anoka-Hennepin District are up for election.
The seats are in Districts 3, 4 and 6.
Voters can obtain their sample ballot and locate their polling place, which may be different from past primary and general elections, at mnvotes.org or by contacting the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office at 651-215-1440.
The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan organization that aims to provide voter services so all citizens can participate in democracy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.