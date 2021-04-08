This year, QCTV celebrates 40 years serving the cities of Andover, Anoka, Champlin and Ramsey.
On March 30, 1981, these four cities recognized they could do more together in partnership and created the Quad Cities Cable Communications Commission. Operating as QCTV, the commission has seen those 40 years filled with award-winning productions, community partnerships, innovative use of technology and video coverage of 10,000 government meetings.
